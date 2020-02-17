Police arrest 2 teens in connection with fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last week, and authorities are pursuing a third teen.
St. Louis County authorities say a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Patrick Leeper on Wednesday.
Authorities say the shooting in Uplands Park, Missouri, happened during a botched robbery. An arrest warrant accusing a 17-year-old of second-degree murder was also issued in connection with the case.
Details of the charges against the two teens in custody weren't immediately released. The two teens in custody are being held in St. Louis County Juvenile Detention.
