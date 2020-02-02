Police arrest 25 people after long-term drug sale investigation

BOONVILLE - Sheriffs offices from multiple counties arrested 25 people in Cooper County for various drug offenses after a long-term investigation, police said in a press release.

Officers found heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs.

Boonville Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force conducted the investigation with the help of other Missouri counties.

Bond is set for these individuals anywhere from $5,000 to $75,000.

Police said that more arrests are expected.

Police arrested the following people for the following charges:

- Monty Montana Jones, 32, Franklin

o Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location class A Felony

o Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid class C Felony

o Bond $75,000.00

- Chastity Lynn Murphree, 26, Columbia

o Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location class A Felony

o Bond $75,000.00

- Ethan Mark Weathers, 26, Boonville

o Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid class C Felony

o Bond $10,000.00

- Spencer Thomas Campbell, 24, Boonville

o Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid class E Felony

o Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid class E Felony

o Bond $5,000.00

- Jemica Chante Coleman, 38, Boonville

o Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location class A Felony

o Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location class A Felony

o Bond $75,000.00

- Anthony Dwayne Minnis, 57, Glasgow

o Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid class C Felony

o Bond $10,000.00

- Steven Patrick Doty, 28, Boonville

o Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid class C Felony

o Bond $10,000.00

- Jacob Allen Ivy, 26, Boonville

o Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location class A Felony

o Bond $75,000.00

- James Hayden Wright, 39, Franklin

o Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid class C Felony

o Bond $10,000.00

- Anthony Scott Wayland, 32, New Franklin

o Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid class C Felony

o Bond $10,000.00

- Jerry Dean Husereaux Jr, 36, Boonville

o Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid class E Felony

o Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid class E Felony

o Bond $10,000.00

- Samuel Dewayne Harris, 60, Boonville

o Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location class A Felony

o Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location class A Felony

o Bond $75,000.00

- Dustin Lee Loveall, 25, Ashland

o Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location class A Felony

o Bond $75,000.00

- Darrin Patrick Humphries, 50, Boonville

o Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid class E Felony

o Bond $5,000.00

- Terril Robert Jones, 35, New Franklin

o Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location class A Felony

o Distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location class A Felony

o Bond $75,000.00