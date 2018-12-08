Police arrest Columbia man for setting porch on fire

James Bailey

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he allegedly set the porch of a home on fire.

A woman called police saying James Bailey was drunk while threatening to kill her and burn down her house. Bailey then allegedly set her porch on fire.

The Columbia Fire Department quickly put the fire out; no injuries were reported. Officers found Bailey nearby, as well as a pile of burnt clothing, paperwork and trash on the patio near where the fire was started. They also found two propane bottles near the home.

Police arrested Bailey on suspicion of arson; his bond has not been set. Officials said the fire caused around $1,100 in damage to the home.