Police arrest elderly man charged with stabbing wife to death

COLUMBIA - Columbia police have arrested the man they said may have stabbed his wife to death Oct. 31.

Donald Rowland, 88, faces a first-degree murder charge after officers found him covered in blood next to his wife's dead body at their home at 3426 Woodrail Terrace in Columbia. According to the report, the couple's daughter called 911 when she found her mother, 86-year-old Betty Rowland, stabbed to death and her father seriously injured from what police said were self-inflicted knife wounds.

After a week-long recovery in the hospital, officers arrested Donald Rowland Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Investigators said Rowland told officers he did not want the couple to be a burden on their family.

Rowland was in jail on a $1 million, cash-only bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday at 1:30 p.m via video.