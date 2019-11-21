Police arrest four in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police arrested four people during a protest on the first anniversary of the police shooting that killed Michael Brown in Ferguson.

The Kansas City Star reports dozens of protesters gathered near a shopping center Sunday evening. Police arrested four people who put tape across a roadway and then laid down in the street. They were cited for blocking a street.

Protesters also gathered at another location in Kansas City on Sunday. Local pastor Michael Brooks said that protest was also to remember Ryan Stokes, a 24-year-old black man killed by Kansas City police in 2013.

Police said Stokes had a gun and didn't obey commands to show his hands. Stokes' family disputes that he had a gun and said he might not have heard the commands.