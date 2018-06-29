Police Arrest Four Mizzou Athletes on Marijuana Charges

COLUMBIA - Four University of Missouri athletes were arrested Saturday for what Columbia Police said was possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana.

The athletes include basketball freshmen point guards Wes Clark and Shane Rector, sophomore football cornerback Aarion Penton and redshirt freshman safety Shaun Rupert.

Police said they pulled over a car with the four athletes inside because it had expired license plates. Officers arrested the players in the Commerce Bank parking lot on East Broadway.

Police said they released all four players after the arrests.

Clark is a backup point guard on the basketball team and has averaged 4.1 PPG, 2.2 RPG and 2.1 APG this season. Rector is the third string point guard and has only scored 10 total points this season.

The Tiger basketball team hosts Davidson Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the first round of the NIT Tournament.

Penton, a St. Louis native, is listed as a starting football cornerback on the football team's spring depth chart. He started last season when E.J. Gaines was injured. Rupert is listed as a third string safety on the team.

Mizzou Basketball Coach Frank Haith said Clark and Rector have been suspended from practice Monday. Haith said he will determine if they will be suspended for Tuesday's game later.

(Editor's Note: This story has been edited to clarify attribution)