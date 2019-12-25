Police arrest Fulton woman for stealing Christmas cards

FULTON - Police arrested a Fulton woman they said stole Christmas cards from mailboxes Monday.

Fulton police arrested Christina Willard for Stealing and Resisting a Lawful Detention.

A Fulton Police Department news release said officers responded to the 600 block of Bluff Street Monday just after 2:30 p.m. The release said someone reported a male and female were acting suspiciously. A 911 caller complained the woman took mail from a house on that street.

Officers said Willard had other people's mail on her when they found her.