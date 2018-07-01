Police Arrest Gunman Under Columbia Overpass

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man Wednesday after he fled the scene of an alleged gun disturbance and his Columbia motel room.

Police said that two victims saw 39-year-old Quincy Avant driving recklessly at 2909 Argyle Drive. The victims said Avant had come to pick up his girlfriend and child.

Police said that the victims had asked Avant to stop and he became angry. The victims said Avant pulled a handgun from his pocket and held it to the side of one of the victims.

Police said the victim ran into the residence and the other victim closed the door. Police said Avant pointed the handgun at the door before he fled the scene in his vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle at the Red Roof Inn, where they found he was staying in room 230. Police said that as officers approached the room, Avant left the room and jumped off the second floor balcony.

Police said Avant ran towards I-70 and he was caught under the overpass at Providence Road. Officers said they discovered a handgun in the hotel room.

Avant was arrested and is charged with two counts for armed criminal action, two counts for unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of third degree assault and one count of resisting arrest.