Police Arrest Jefferson City and Holts Summit Residents for Burglary

OSAGE COUNTY - Two Holts Summit and two Jefferson City residents were arrested Wednesday following a burglary. According to Chief Deputy Rob Relford, officers responded to a phone call from residents near highway 133 regarding a suspicious vehicle. That same vehicle matched descriptions by numerous witnesses near locations of previous Osage County burglaries occuring over the past two weeks.

Kathryn A Zavrol, 24 of Holts Summit and Tuan A. Nguyen, 39 also of Holts Summit were found to be in possession of stolen proporty. Two others, of Jefferson City, were arrested and released pending further investigation.

According to the Holts Summit Police Department, the suspects would target a neighborhood, and knock on doors claiming to be looking for a lost dog. If no one answered the door, they would forcibly enter the residence and steal items.

Nguyen is currently held on no bond warrant, and Zavoral is being held on $10,000 bond warrant.