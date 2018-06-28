Police Arrest Jefferson City Man for Arson

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a 39 year old man in connection for 1st Degree Arson in connection with the apartment fire at 615 Mulberry Street on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Don Salcedo is currently held in the Cole County Jail and is pending charges and bond. The probable cause statement states Salcedo used a lighter to ignite something on the first floor of the apartment complex.

Salcedo does not live in the apartment complex he allegedly started the fire at, but does live a few blocks away.