Police arrest man after armed robbery on Stadium Boulevard

COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Monday morning for a robbery near Mattress Firm World on Stadium Boulevard, the Columbia Police Department said.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Aaron Greenup after they said he attempted to steal property and pulled a gun on a man who asked Greenup for a ride.

Police said the victim was putting items that belonged to him and two other people into Greenup's trunk when he started to drive away. As Greenup was attempting to get away, the victim got in the car. Greenup then stopped at a nearby McDonald's and pulled a gun out from under the driver's seat and pointed it at the victim.

Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies found Greenup in the 10000 block of Serenity Circle and found a BB gun in the trunk of the car.

Officers arrested Greenup for first degree felony robbery but he has not been charged and a bond has not been set.