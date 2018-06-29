Police arrest man after Callaway County shots fired, chase

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies arrested a Fulton man late Friday night after a chase through west Callaway County.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Travis Schroer, who was driving a vehicle connected to a shots fired incident at Old Highway 54 and County Road 411 around 8:30 p.m. Authorities spotted the vehicle around 9:00 p.m. and gave chase.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit began at Old Highway 54 and State Road BB near AZZ Central Electric, crossed Old Highway 54 onto County Road 338 and continued on State Road J, through Guthrie, and onto State Road Y.

About 3 miles down State Road Y, Schroer's vehicle veered into a field and crashed through a fence near Blessing Lane.

State Trooper Shawn Brazas said Schroer then attempted to flee on foot, hid under propane tanks, and was apprehended.

A female passenger of the car was also detained for questioning. Her identity had not been released as of Friday night.

The Sheriff's Office said Schroer was booked at the Callaway County Jail on felony resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations.

Police removed the vehicle, a Dodge pick-up truck with a dirt bike in the bed, and searched the area around it.

There were no injuries reported during the event. The investigation into the incident was ongoing Friday night.

Schroer has been arrested several times before for similar incidents.

Fulton police arrested Schroer in Aug. 2014 for attempting to flee police on a moped.

Schroer was arrested in Jul. 2014 for attempting to flee police in a car.

He was also the subject of a 2011 manhunt after he violated his parole.