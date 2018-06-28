Police arrest man for alleged assault with a weapon

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man Friday night after he threatened a woman with a weapon at an apartment on Clark Lane.

The Columbia Police Department responded to a call of a physical domestic assault with a weapon around 6:30 p.m. Police said the victim of the assault was held inside the apartment for an unknown amount of time before she escaped. Officers said she then contacted family in New York. The New York Police Department contacted Columbia police to report the assault.

There were no reported injuries to the victim when officers made contact with her.

Officers used a loudspeaker to call for the suspect to come out of the apartment. After calling for him to come out three times, the suspect emerged. Police subsequently arrested him.

Several residents of the apartment building who spoke to KOMU 8 News said police told them to stay inside. One said he was asked to leave the building.