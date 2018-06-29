Police arrest man for alleged baseball bat assault, car chase

CALLAWAY COUNTY — An Iowa man is in custody after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a baseball bat and leading authorities on a multi-state chase Saturday morning, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

While responding to a report near New Bloomfield early Saturday morning, Callaway County sheriff's deputies found a woman covered in blood. According to the deputies, the woman had been beaten with a baseball bat. She claimed her boyfriend, Christopher Tapscott, had stolen her vehicle.

Later that morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol spotted the stolen vehicle, driven by Tapscott, near Hannibal. Officers followed the vehicle across the state border into Illinois. During the chase, Tapscott hit several cars before wrecking his own. Unable to drive, Tapscott tried to run away, but was eventually found after an extensive search.

The Callaway County prosecuting attorney filed charges against Tapscott, 31, of Burlington on Sunday, including first degree domestic assault, first degree robbery, armed criminal action and stealing a motor vehicle.

Tapscott faces additional charges from other law enforcement groups. He is being held without bond in the Pike County Jail in Illinois.