Police arrest man for exposing himself while urinating on private property

MEXICO - Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly exposed himself while urinating on private property.

According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, officers went to a home on Monroe Street after the Mexico High School homecoming parade for a report of a man urinating in public.

They arrested Christopher Scott Bradley, 47, on suspicion of sexual misconduct, and took him to the Audrain County jail.