Police arrest man for threatening woman with box cutter

COLUMBIA - Police said Tuesday they arrested a man after he threatened a woman with a box cutter.

The Columbia Police Department said at approximately 8:23 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Godas Drive in reference to a disturbance.

Police said they discovered Jovan Smith and a female victim got into a verbal altercation, during which Smith grabbed a box cutter and held it to the woman's throat, according to police.

Smith charged with felonious restraint and felony unlawful use of a weapon.

The Columbia Police Department said Smith was also arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault and felony warrant for failure to appear. His total bond for all the charges was $6,092.