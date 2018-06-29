Police Arrest Man in Connection with Fatal Stabbing

DERBY, Kan. - A Kansas man is in custody Monday after a stabbing that left one person dead and a teen injured.

Police arrested 40-year-old Charles Alfred Beck, a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Derby, Kansas woman and the stabbing of her teenage son.

Derby Police responded to a home for a disturbance Sunday morning. When they arrived on scene, they found several people inside the home including the two victims.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Beck was arrested Sunday night in Texas County charged with a warrant for felony attempted homicide from Derby and driving while suspended in Pulaski County.

State records show Beck's rap sheet dates back to 2006 on convictions of violating a probation order and battery on a correctional officer.

The male victim is in the hospital in critical condition, but he is expected to be okay. Investiagors did not reveal how the woman was killed, but did say that Beck was a resident at the home and he knew the female victim.