Police arrest man in domestic assault investigation

JEFFERSON CITY - Officers arrested a man on Tuesday following an investigation into alleged domestic assault.

The 74-year-old female victim said her son, Matthew Johnson, came to her house on February 19. When he got there, she said ran out of the house, but Johnson allegedly knocked her to the ground, and dragged her across the concrete back inside.

Johnson then reportedly beat the woman, who suffered broken bones, bruises, and a laceration on her arm. The victim was able to get medical attention the next day after Johnson left.

Officers arrested Johnson on suspicion of domestic assault and booked him into the Cole County jail.