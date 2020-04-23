Police arrest man in police pursuit, suspected of kidnapping and assault

Rodney R. Kemp

BOONE COUNTY - Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies said they went to the 5100 block of Creasy Springs Road around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday for a kidnapping incident that had been reported. Boone County Joint Communications told the deputies that witnesses had told them that a man had assaulted a woman and forced her into the back of a car.

The deputies said witness statements said the woman was screaming for help and then the vehicle left with the woman inside.

Columbia police later found the vehicle in Columbia, but only the woman was inside. She had visible injuries, police said. Deputies said it was clear the woman had been assaulted, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

On Wednesday afternoon around 11:30 a.m., a deputy said they saw the same car driving on Highway 63 Connector near Clark Lane that was involved in the kidnapping and assault. One of the suspects also reportedly matched the description of the suspect from the assault on Tuesday.

The deputy said they saw the car commit a traffic violation and tried to stop the car with two men inside, but the driver did not stop for the deputy which led to a pursuit.

According to the press release, a Columbia police officer used spike strips in the 2300 block of Business Loop 70 East while the car was driving, but the car swerved to avoid the strips and lost control. The car then skidded out of control and hit an occupied car on Business Loop 70. The car that was hit had significant damage, but no one was injured.

The car of the suspects then left the scene of the crash and eventually stopped at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Amelia Street.

Columbia police took both the driver and passenger into custody.

The driver of the car, Rodney R. Kemp, of Columbia was arrested for multiple charges including resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and delivery of a controlled substance. He was also arrested for careless and imprudent driving.

The passenger was interviewed related to the assault investigation, but was released.

The press release said that the assault from Tuesday is still under investigation.