Police Arrest Man in Two Separate Child Sexual Abuse Cases

COLUMBIA - A man is in Boone County Jail Friday after police arrested him in connection with two separate child sexual abuse cases.

Police arrested 29-year-old Willie Abercrombie Thursday afternoon for first-degree child molestation. A judge has not set his bond for that charge. Police also charged Abercrombie with second-degree statutory rape and set the bond for that charge at $45,000.

Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Abercrombie for an outstanding Probation and Parole warrant when patrolmen stopped the vehicle he was traveling in in Saline County. State Highway Patrol took him into custody.

Back in September of 2012, police took a report of an 11-year-old girl who said she was touched inappropriately over her clothing by Abercrombie on Hatteras Drive.

In April of 2013, a 14-year-old girl said Abercrombie sexually assaulted her on East Green Meadows Road.

Police say Abercrombie knew the families of both of the alleged victims.