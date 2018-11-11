Police arrest man on suspicion of taking photos in Ellis Library bathroom

COLUMBIA - For the second time in two months, police are investigating alleged invasion of privacy at MU's Ellis Library.

University police arrested Austin Miller, 28, on Tuesday after he allegedly took photos of someone else in a library bathroom. According to police, Miller used his cell phone to take the photos on April 28.

KOMU 8 confirmed Miller was an employee at Douglass High School. The school website said Miller completed student teaching at Douglass and Hickman High School in 2011 and 2012 before beginning full-time teaching at Douglass in 2012.

Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said Miller no longer works for the district.

In late March, police arrested another man for using a cell phone to take photos of other people in an Ellis Library bathroom.