Police arrest man they said led them on car chase

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man and said he led them on a chase in central Columbia Wednesday.

According to police, Denico S. Crawley was driving on Providence Road when officers spotted him. Officers said they tried to pull him over near the intersection of Providence Road and Elm Street for driving with a revoked driver's license. Police said Crawley kept driving west along Stewart Road until he crashed into a tree on the 300 block of West Boulevard.

According to police, Crawley kept going until driving into a yard on the 1000 block of West Stewart Road, where he fled on foot. A K-9 unit found Crawley hiding in a bush, police said.

Police said they found over $1,000 in his pockets. Investigators also said they found more than eight grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale with cocaine residue in his car. Police said he threw a baggie of crack cocaine, a baggie of marijuana and a stolen .40 caliber Glock from his car during the chase.

Crawley is facing charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless or imprudent manner, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution, manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance.