Police Arrest Man Wanted for SW Columbia Burglary

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it arrested a suspect Tuesday for his alleged role in a burglary at a home in a southwest Columbia neighborhood.

The department said it dispatched officers to the 5600 block of Majestic Circle around 4:30 p.m. Saturday because it was alerted of a burglary in progress.

Officers said a victim at the scene was able to provide a suspect description.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, an off-duty officer spotted the suspect, 20-year-old Zachary Smith, near the 4900 block of Thornbrook Ridge. The department said Smith admitted to the burglary and had stolen property in his possession at the time of the arrest. The department said Smith was arrested for first degree burglary.