Police arrest MU robbery suspect

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department said Thursday it arrested a Columbia man accused of a strong armed robbery on campus.

Police said they arrested Treshaun D. Butner, 20, for second degree robbery around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Police were looking for Butner after a robbery was reported near sand volleyball courts adjacent to Hawthorn residence hall.

MUAlert, which was under scrutiny for the timing of its alerts, told students about the robbery at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Butner, who police said is not a MU student, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after police discovered a Xanax pill in his possession without a prescription. He was being held at the Boone County Jail on a $4,500 bond for that charge. A bond had not been set for the robbery charge as of Thursday morning.

Below are the images police initially released during their search for Butner: