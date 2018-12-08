Police arrest roughly 50 Ferguson protestors

FERGUSON - About 50 protesters were arrested after blocking the entrance to a St. Louis federal courthouse while calling for more aggressive U.S. government response to what they call racist law enforcement practices.

The arrests of scholar and civil rights activist Cornel West and the few dozen others were part of what's been billed as a national day of civil disobedience.

The arrests come a day after the one-year observance of the Ferguson police shooting death of Michael Brown. A police shooting in Ferguson Sunday night wounded another black 18-year-old, who police say fired on officers during nighttime protests.

Monday's arrests came after a roughly mile-long march from a St. Louis church to the Eagleton courthouse. That's where marchers demanded federal action to stop what policing they say targets minorities. The protesters then scaled a waist-high barricade, staging a sit-in before advancing past police to the entrances.