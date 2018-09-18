Police arrest second person for July armed robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department announced a second arrest Monday for an armed robbery in July.

Police officers arrested Marcellus Anthony Walker, Jr. Friday.

Police said Walker was linked to an armed house robbery from July 23 on Tiger Lane.

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, Walker was arrested after a cell phone dropped at the scene was connected to him.

Police arrested Gregory Lashaun Brewster the day of the robbery after investigating the registration of a Chrysler that was seen leaving the scene.

According to the investigation, the two men forced their way into a home and used handguns to demand money from the resident.

Walker was arrested for robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action and first degree assault.