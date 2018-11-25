Police arrest second suspect in Columbia home invasion, burglary

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Tuesday they arrested a second person in connection to a home invasion and attempted burglary that led to gunfire June 10.

Police said Cobrae Townsend was arrested for armed criminal action, first degree burglary and first degree assault at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday. The police department said Townsend's bond had not been set early Tuesday afternoon. Police did not say how the arrest occurred, only that it happened at Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road.

Townsend is the second suspect arrested in connection to a June 10 home invasion that ended with shots fired.

Townsend and 22-year-old Luster Jordan are accused of breaking into a home in the 1700 block of Hanover Boulevard. According to police no one was home at the time of the break-in but residents later arrived to find the suspects inside.

Police said Townsend and Jordan ran from the home, but one of the residents chased after them. That's when one of the suspects shot his weapon, police said.

Police arrested Jordan later that afternoon.

Police said June 11 they were searching for more than one suspect in addition to Jordan. It was unclear Tuesday if police still had suspects at large in connection to the June 10 break-in.