Police arrest suspect in connection with August rape attempt

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man on Tuesday in connection with a reported rape attempt in August.

According to police, on August 21 the victim drove Andrew Baynes downtown because Baynes appeared to be drunk. Baynes allegedly tried to make sexual advances to the victim, but was refused.

The arrest report said Baynes then got violent and grabbed the victim while continuing his sexual advances. Bystanders jumped in to help until law enforcement arrived.

Officers arrested Baynes at his workplace Tuesday. He is at the Boone County jail waiting for his bond to be set.