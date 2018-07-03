UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police say one man was killed and another critically wounded when they were shot outside of Sunrise Elementary School in Overland Park, a Kansas City surburb Tuesday. A suspect was in custody.
Authorities say the men were contractors who were on the school's playground when they were shot. They say the suspect was a fellow contractor who had an argument with the victims, CNN said.
Police said the suspect fled the scene and tried multiple carjackings to get away. He eventually took a black, "newer model" GMC Denali, according to police. The truck was located near a suburban home near where the suspect was taken into custody, the Associated Press said.
