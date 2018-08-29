Police arrest suspect in Sylvan Lane killing; neighbors react to shooting

COLUMBIA - Police have one suspect in custody and are looking for another in the shooting death of a north Columbia man Monday night.

Randall King II, 31, was killed in an apartment complex off Sylvan Lane. Police say Daria Joyce Lynn Littleton faces charges of second-degree murder with bond set at $1 million, cash only.

Police are trying to find Anthony William Neill of St. Louis on a warrant of second-degree murder.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at Deerfield Apartments.

"I was sitting at the computer at 10:50," neighbor Austin Tipton said. "I heard five shots go off, a pause, and four more shots go off. There was a lot of commotion, then it got quiet. I picked up the phone and called 911."

Tipton said police came to his door about 15 minutes later to ask if he knew anything more. He said he only heard the shots, but he didn't see what happened.

"I looked to check the windows, make sure none of them have been broken from bullets, check on my mother to make sure she hasn't been hit," Tipton said.

Alyssa McCarty, who lives in the apartment building across the parking lot, said she came home from work at 1:30 a.m. and police had to escort her to her apartment.

McCarty said this isn't the first time something like this has happened near Sylvan Lane. She said she called police to the same apartment building in the past after hearing loud yelling from the building.

Tipton said the area has become "intense" over the past few years. He said he hopes other neighbors speak up if they have seen or heard anything.

"The police can only do so much," Tipton said. "They have to have help from the local citizens. They have to have people who are willing to stand up, step up, and say what they know."

The Columbia Police Department is encouraging anyone with more information on the shooting to call it or Crimestoppers.