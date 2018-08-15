Police arrest suspects after weekend robberies

ST. CHARLES - Police in St. Charles County arrested three suspects they said were involved in two armed robberies in Fulton over the weekend.

Police arrested the three suspects Sunday at 5 a.m. 17-year-old Anthony Earl Crudup, 19-year-old De'Von Malik Herron, and 17-year-old Kyle Jaqutez Berry are all from St. Louis.

The suspects are also accused of committing two other armed robberies in the Jonesburg and Lake St. Louis areas, and police said they used a vehicle matching the description of the one used in Fulton. Police identified the vehicle and took the suspects into custody.

The two incidents in Fulton at Xpress Mart and Fastlane involved a handgun and demands for money.

The three suspects were in custody Monday and will face charges in Callaway County.