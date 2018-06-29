Police arrest suspects in Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police have arrested six suspects connected to a confirmed drive-by shooting that happened Monday.

Police arrested the following:

Tavion Jones, age 18

D'anglo Harris, age 18

Rasheem Wallace-Jackson, age 18

Lashone Gates, age 19

Antonio Carpenter, age 17

and a male juvenile, age 16

All of the arrested suspects are residents of Columbia. Police took the five named suspects to Cole County Jail and the male juvenile to Prenger Family Center.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. Monday near Lafayette Street and School Street. They said two males had been shot in the leg and described their injuries as "non-life threatening."

Police say the initial investigation a silver Pontiac Grand Prix turned around at the dead end of School Street and shot at the two victims in front of the house. They said there may be a connection between the attackers and the victims. Police later stopped a car headed northbound on Hwy 63 that matched the description and took all the suspects into custody.