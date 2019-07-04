Police arrest three after assault, robbery in downtown Columbia

From left: Alexander Nolan, Emory Montie, Kyle Johnson (photos from Boone County Sheriff's Department)

COLUMBIA - Police arrested three men Tuesday night in connection with a reported assault and robbery in downtown Columbia.

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Seventh Street around 2 a.m. Sunday, and found two victims on the ground. One of the victims was unconscious and taken to a hospital. A necklace had been stolen from one of the victims.

Police said surveillance video showed the victims and suspects talking for a short while before the assault started, during which the victims were reportedly hit many times.

Based on witness statements and the surveillance video, officers identified the suspects as Alexander Nolan, 19, Emory Montie, 23, and Kyle Johnson, 23. They arrested all three suspects on suspicion of robbery and assault.

All three are in the Boone County Jail waiting for their bond to be set.