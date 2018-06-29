Police Arrest Three For Hijacking Armored Car

Police say the pictures led them to arrest 25-year-old Scott Ian Mackinnon of Desloge. He led investigators to 58-year-old Eugene Ford of St. Louis County, and his daughter, 22-year-old Leann Dotson of rural Jefferson County. The arrests were announced today. All three suspects are charged with first-degree robbery and felony stealing over $25,000. Bond is set at $250,000 for each suspect. Police say they recovered stolen cash and a revolver used in the robbery.