Police Arrest Three for Thefts From Vehicles

COLUMBIA - Police arrested three suspects Tuesday after a string of thefts from vehicles around Columbia. Detectives found Chrystal Shimek and James Miller in a stolen vehicle Tuesday on Hickman Avenue. According to police, the two suspects were found with fake Missouri IDs and forged checks.

Police served a seach warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Hickman and took James Edward Broderick into custody.

Miller was arrested on two counts of Forgery, felony stealing and Posession of Forging instrumentality.

Shimek was arrested for 1st degree Tampering and Possession of a Forging instrumentality.

Broderick was arrested for one county of Forgery.

The larcenies from motor vehicles investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.