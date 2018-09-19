Police Arrest Three, Seize Four Guns from Residence

JEFFERSON CITY - Police confiscated four semi-automatic handguns Thursday night at 919 Broadway Street.

The original caller told police there were several subjects in the yard and house carrying guns according to a media release. Police said they made contact with several subjects and were given permission to search the house.

Four semi-automatic handguns were found and seized by officers. However, no one claimed ownership of the guns.

No weapon-related charges are currently being sought.

Police arrested Raymond Bryson Jr., Denique Rashad Clark, and Daveian Jemond Carter at the scene for outstanding warrants. They are all Jefferson City residents and were taken to Cole County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.