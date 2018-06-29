Police arrest two men suspected of burglarizing Columbia church

COLUMBIA - Officers arrested two Columbia men early Friday morning in connection to a burglary at the Community Methodist Church at 3301 West Broadway overnight.

A Columbia Police Department report said officers responded to an alarm at the church just after midnight Friday. Officers arrested 20-year-old Aaron Black (pictured left) after police said he ran away from the church entrance when officers arrived. Police said there was a large, flat-screen TV near the entrance to the church where they first spotted Black.

During Black's arrest, police said a white station wagon with its lights turned off rolled past the officers. The officers pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of Broadway and Fairview Avenue and arrested the driver, 20-year-old Dakota Dyer (pictured right). The report said there was a large flat screen, a guitar and several other items in the back of the station wagon which officers determined to be property of the church.

Officers arrested Black and Dyer on charges including second-degree burglary, marijuana possession and resisting arrest. Both suspects were in Boone County Jail as of Friday morning.