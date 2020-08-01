Burglary at Memorial Park Aquatic Facility

JEFFERSON CITY- At approxiamtely 2:30 a.m. Jefferson City Police recieved a burglary alarm at Memorial park Aquatic Facility. Two suspects were fleeing from the pool into Memorial Park when officers arrived on the scene and then called Jefferson City Police K-9 Buzz to help assist with tracking.

The K-9 was able to track both suspects, Joseph V. Frasher, 23-year-old male Fulton Resident and Jefferson City resident Christopher J. Hardy, 32-year-old male where they were hiding in a garden shed behind a residence on nearby Oakview Drive. Both suspects were arrested for Burglary in the second degree, Property Damage in the first degree, two counts of Trespass in the second degree and resisting arrest. Both were taked to the Cole County Jail with pending charges.