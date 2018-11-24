Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall

COLUMBIA- Police arrested a pair of teenagers Friday afternoon following a fight in the Target wing of the Columbia mall.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers found a a large group of people fighting inside the building. They arrested two people for assault: Natahja Grant, 17, and Diamond Wade, 18, both from Columbia.

Police gave other people citations for assault and let them go. The people involved also got trespass warnings by mall security. Those involved in the fight only received minor injuries.

The Columbia Police Department asked that anyone with information contact them at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477).