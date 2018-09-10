Police arrest woman suspected of killing boyfriend
ROGERSVILLE (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of fatally shooting her boyfriend in southwest Missouri.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office says on Facebook that deputies located 45-year-old Melanie Spencer, of Springfield, through the phone she used to call 911 and report that 41-year-old Samuel Biggs was shot.
Before Biggs died at a hospital, Spencer was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
The sheriff's office says additional charging information will be submitted to prosecutors.
Bond for Spencer is set at $500,000. It wasn't immediately clear whether she has an attorney.
More News
Grid
List
ROGERSVILLE (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of fatally shooting her boyfriend in southwest Missouri. The Greene... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — The #MeToo movement fighting sexual misconduct had already claimed one of Hollywood's top movie moguls in... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting a St. Louis chef outside a Walmart is a convicted... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers will return to the state Capitol on Monday for a special session on bills... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS – Over 15 bridges in Missouri will be under construction starting Monday with more starting later... More >>
in
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 17 years after passengers on a hijacked flight from New Jersey to California fought back... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Students, staff and community members opened Suicide Prevention Week on Sunday at Lincoln University. The event... More >>
in
CAMERON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prison is struggling to recover from a riot and the following months-long lockdown. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is asking for more time to comply with stricter identification requirements under the Real ID... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three local organizations teamed up to raise community awareness and activism in the fight against human sex trafficking... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Afternoon rain did not put the damper on some Tiger fans' pre-game mood. For some fans, like... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - For those born with a "black thumb" and the inability to grow any kind of plant, there could... More >>
in
ASHLAND – The Ashland city officials held a town hall Saturday morning to discuss the city’s recycling services. Mayor... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The State Fire Marshal's 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday raised an estimated $14,000, organizers said. ... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - The man who crashed his SUV into a Hy-Vee gas station had a medical emergency, Osage Beach... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The theft of more than 20 firearms at a Fenton gun store last week was the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River Cultural Conservancy (MoRivCC) will host its 13th annual Eco Art Festival Saturday, if weather allows.... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Police engaged in a standoff with a man barricading himself in a motel room Friday night. In... More >>
in