Police arrest suspect in gas station shots fired incident

COLUMBIA - Officers said they found and arrested a suspect who allegedly fired shots at the Phillips 66 at 1412 Range Line Street Sunday morning.

30-year-old Turbo L. Midgyett of Columbia was arrested at 5:20 a.m. at 4106 Lamp Lane, where the gun was found in a parked car.

Police were dispatched at 1:37 a.m. after shots were heard.

Officers said they arrived at the gas station and found a car on the lot that had no one in it, but had been hit by bullets on the driver's side door and tire. The lot had about 100 people in it, but no one was injured.

Officers said they reviewed Phillips 66 video surveillance and saw Midgyett fire four shots before leaving the area in a car.

Midgyett was arrested for allegedly having a concealed weapon illegally, with a bond set for $50,000; property damage in the second degree, with a bond of $500; and for armed criminal action with a bond to be determined.