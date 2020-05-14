Police: Assault maybe prompted by victim saying racial slurs

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police said a stabbing earlier this week may have been prompted by the victim uttering racial slurs, but there are questions about whether the man could control his speech.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old Nathan S. Caton were charged with first-degree assault Wednesday after police said they punched and stabbed a man in north Springfield around midnight.

Both suspects told police the altercation was prompted by the victim using the N-word. Surveillance cameras recorded the assault.

The victim's wife told Springfield police that her husband recently suffered a stroke and sometimes unknowingly speaks out loud to himself.

The victim isn't named in court documents. Police said the wounds on his face and chest aren't considered life-threatening.

The suspects are being held on $100,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if they have attorneys.