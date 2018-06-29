Police: At least 20 trucks stolen as part of theft ring

ST. CLAIR (AP) - Authorities in eastern Missouri tried to determine how many trucks were stolen in a theft ring that struck several Missouri towns along Interstate 44.

The Washington Missourian reported that police now believe at least 20 trucks were taken, mainly from used car lots, repair shops and body shops. Vehicles had been stolen from suburban St. Louis to as far west as Phelps County.

Two St. Clair men were charged, but the investigation was ongoing. Police said they are investigating along the I-44 corridor to see if more cases are linked.

The thefts occurred over the past three to four months, primarily involving Dodge and Ford pickups. Recovered vehicles had been returned to their owners, but some were cut up for parts or dumped in a river.