Police audit finds host of problems in Bel-Ridge

BEL-RIDGE (AP) - Some elected leaders in a north St. Louis County village are taking a closer look at their police department after finding a 2-year-old audit that identified more than a dozen potential problems.

KWMU-FM reports that Bel-Ridge trustee Rachel White found the 2012 report buried in a stack of papers at town hall.

Among the audits' findings: an evidence room key was not properly secured; 11 city credit cards were kept in an open safe; and high charges for gasoline suggested some officers were buying gas for personal use on village accounts.

The radio station says the village's nine elected trustees discussed the report in a closed session but made no changes. White says she and three other trustees who subsequently joined the board weren't told of the audit.