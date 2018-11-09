Police Beating
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The NAACP of St. Louis County is seeking an explanation from US Attorney Catherine Hanaway concerning why four police officers won't be prosecuted for their roles in a televised beating of a suspect. The Justice Department announced this week it will not file charges against three Maplewood officers and one from St. Louis in the violent arrest of Edmon Burns. Burns was arrested in January of last year after a car chase that began in Maplewood and ended in St. Louis. Live TV footage showed the officers hitting and kicking Burns. Their attorney says the suspect was resisting and officers weren't sure if he was armed. But after a meeting last night, NAACP leaders say the video speaks for itself, and they want answers.
