Police Begin Investigation After Man was Shot Saturday

COLUMBIA - Police officers were dispatched to University Hospital late Saturday night after a man came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The 33-year-old victim told police a shooting took place around 11:00 p.m. at the Midwest Petroleum Convenience Store on South Providence Road.

The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police reported the suspect involved is known to the victim and they are investigating the details.