Police: Benton Woman Intentionally Struck 2 With Car

BENTON, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri woman is facing charges for allegedly striking two adults with her car, and trying to strike a child.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 21-year-old Maci Jo Upchurch of Benton is charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action, and two counts of domestic assault. Upchurch is jailed on $2,500 bond and does not have a listed attorney.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department says Upchurch drove toward her sister, another adult and a child on the driveway of her home. Both adults were hit. Police say Upchurch then drove away.

One victim was hospitalized with leg cuts and other injuries. The other adult had a swollen and bruised eye and other injuries, but refused to be hospitalized.