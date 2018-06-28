Police: Boy, 7, struck by possible stray bullet

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was struck by what is believed to be a stray bullet as he walked to a store with his family in St. Louis.

St. Louis police Capt. Renee Kriesmann said that the boy was hit in the right cheek Tuesday morning as he walked with a group of adults and other children just east of Fairground Park. The boy, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital by family members.

Kriesmann said that the boy may have been caught in the crossfire of gunshots.