Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting

1 year 9 months 1 week ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:36:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News
By: Brendon Baker, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting on William Street. 

Police responded to a shots heard call at approximately 2:37 a.m. in the 100 block of William Street. 

The apartment's resident told police a female visitor was hit in the hand when gunshots came through his window. 

He also told authorities the woman left before officers arrived because she has active warrants. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Columbia police at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous. 

More News

Grid
List

Off campus gatherings thwart health and safety efforts two days before return
Off campus gatherings thwart health and safety efforts two days before return
COLUMBIA – College students are facing a big test before the semester begins: keeping distance between themselves. On Saturday,... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 Sunday, August 23, 2020 6:15:00 AM CDT August 23, 2020 in News

Brookside Midtown pool shut down, operating permit suspended
Brookside Midtown pool shut down, operating permit suspended
COLUMBIA - The Brookside Midtown pool was shut down Saturday afternoon, per the orders of the Columbia/Boone County Department of... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, August 22 2020 Aug 22, 2020 Saturday, August 22, 2020 3:22:00 PM CDT August 22, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 78 new cases in Boone County, five-day average hits record high
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 78 new cases in Boone County, five-day average hits record high
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 22 2020 Aug 22, 2020 Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:17:00 AM CDT August 22, 2020 in News

Defending champion Blues found trouble in bubble
Defending champion Blues found trouble in bubble
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues were managing their pursuit of a repeat well,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 22 2020 Aug 22, 2020 Saturday, August 22, 2020 9:17:39 AM CDT August 22, 2020 in News

Columbia teachers union releases new guidelines
Columbia teachers union releases new guidelines
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA met with leaders of Columbia Public Schools Friday to release new guidelines... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 10:22:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Additional Columbia police officers will be patrolling this weekend
Additional Columbia police officers will be patrolling this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will have additional officers on duty Friday and Saturday as students return to campus,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 6:31:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Lebanon police seize 1.5 pounds of meth
Lebanon police seize 1.5 pounds of meth
LEBANON - Authorities arrested two men on Wednesday after seizing 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine. A 47-year old man... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 5:33:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Positive cases of COVID-19 rise at Jefferson City Manor
Positive cases of COVID-19 rise at Jefferson City Manor
JEFFERSON CITY - More positive COVID-19 cases are popping up at the Jefferson City Manor, a long term care facility... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 4:40:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Local food bank receiving support from federal USDA program
Local food bank receiving support from federal USDA program
COLUMBIA - Amid the pandemic, a federal program has provided support to the "The Food Bank for Central & Northeast... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 3:47:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Home improvement stores facing shortages of certain products
Home improvement stores facing shortages of certain products
COLUMBIA - The home improvement sector has seen an economic boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now stores are facing... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 12:50:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Third day of record-high new cases in Boone County
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Third day of record-high new cases in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 12:49:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Coronavirus accelerates a mental-health crisis for Canada's indigenous youth
Coronavirus accelerates a mental-health crisis for Canada's indigenous youth
(CNN) -- For Farrah Dixon, the words come slowly and reluctantly, a measure of both how she's been feeling during... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 11:44:29 AM CDT August 21, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

HAPPENING TODAY: Drive-thru food drive for Boone County students
HAPPENING TODAY: Drive-thru food drive for Boone County students
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is hosting a drive-thru food drive for mid-Missouri students. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 10:03:00 AM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Teens are having unprotected sex, driving drunk and vaping among other risky behaviors, CDC says
Teens are having unprotected sex, driving drunk and vaping among other risky behaviors, CDC says
(CNN) -- Kids are still taking pretty big risks, according to several new studies of youthful behavior from the US... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 6:05:00 AM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Housing plans in place for when MU students test positive for COVID-19
Housing plans in place for when MU students test positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - It's the start of another semester at the University of Missouri, but it's not just another year. Much... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 20 2020 Aug 20, 2020 Thursday, August 20, 2020 5:32:00 PM CDT August 20, 2020 in News

DESE changes requirements to become substitute teacher
DESE changes requirements to become substitute teacher
COLUMBIA - Missouri’s Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE) approved new requirements to become a substitute teacher earlier this... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 20 2020 Aug 20, 2020 Thursday, August 20, 2020 3:07:00 PM CDT August 20, 2020 in News

Amid COVID-19 concerns, football essential to Mizzou athletics budget
Amid COVID-19 concerns, football essential to Mizzou athletics budget
COLUMBIA - The SEC and MU's season begins on September 26 amid COVID-19-related concerns, but there's more on the line... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 20 2020 Aug 20, 2020 Thursday, August 20, 2020 3:04:00 PM CDT August 20, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 87°
3pm 88°
4pm 88°
5pm 90°