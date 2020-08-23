Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting on William Street.

Police responded to a shots heard call at approximately 2:37 a.m. in the 100 block of William Street.

The apartment's resident told police a female visitor was hit in the hand when gunshots came through his window.

He also told authorities the woman left before officers arrived because she has active warrants.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Columbia police at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.