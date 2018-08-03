Police: burglar ran from home after getting caught, held at gunpoint

FULTON - Police arrested a man early Friday after he allegedly burglarized a home and got caught.

According to police, Joe Simms, Jr. was at the home on Whitlow Drive, and ran away as the homeowner held him at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they found evidence Simms allegedly got into the home through the basement.

Police also reported finding tools from the basement left behind from when Simms supposedly ran off. Officers found Simms and arrested him on suspicion of burlgary and possession of burglary tools.

Simms was later released to the Callaway Couty Jail with no bond.